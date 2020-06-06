Divyanka Tripathi Denies Starring in Naagin 5, 'Bhabiji' Shubhangi Atre Offered Bigg Boss 14

It was recently reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya would join hands with actress Kritika Sengar and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz for the fifth season of TV show Naagin. But Divyanka herself as denied the reports.

Read: Divyanka Tripathi To Pair Opposite Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz In Naagin 5? Actress Replies

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's new Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Shubhangi came on board Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde abruptly exited the four years ago.

Read: After Shilpa Shinde, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's New Angoori Aka Shubhangi Atre Offered Bigg Boss

Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she has decided to let influential leaders take over her Instagram account in order to hear more from black voices in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody.

Read: Selena Gomez to Lend Her Instagram Page with 179 Million Followers to Highlight Black Voices

Ayushmann Khurrana recently patched in Ranveer Singh during one of his Instagram live chat sessions. Ranveer, who had just woken up, looked puzzled after seeing the entire setup. But the conversation didn’t last long as Ranveer got scolded by Deepika Padukone for creating noise. The Chhapaak actress was apparently on a zoom call at that time.

Read: When Deepika Padukone Scolded Ranveer Singh for Speaking Loudly with Ayushmann Khurrana

Juhi Chaturvedi has been accused of stealing the script of Gulabo Sitabo by screenwriter Rajeev Aggrawal's son Akira, who has alleged that she copied the story that was originally written by his late father.

Read: Gulabo Sitabo Writer Juhi Chaturvedi Accused of Stealing Script, Shoojit Sircar Defends Her