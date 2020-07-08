Divyanka Tripathi Doodles Romantic Message on Kitchen Wall for Vivek Dahiya on Wedding Anniversary

One of the most adorable TV couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, July 8. Despite being in a lockdown, Divyanka figured out a unique way to tell her husband how much she loves him.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared an image on Instagram, which showed that she had doodled on a part of their kitchen wall. The wall art had a pair of lovebirds and a moon with 'I love you to moon and back' written on it.

She shared the picture with the note. "Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time." Vivek replied to the post saying, "This is big big thang!" Divyanka wrote in return, "Love you baby."

Vivek gave us a glimpse of their celebration, sharing a video of him pouring some champagne and writing, "I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it. #8July #DivekAnniversary."

Their wedding anniversary is also a special day for the fans of the couple, since it were they who brought the couple together. Divyanka and Vivek were co-stars on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Fans cropped out the two of them together from a group photo, implying that they would look good together as a couple.

Their wish came true as Divyanka and Vivek started dating for real, and tied the knot four years ago. They are happily married now, but back in 2013, the TV actress broke up with Sharad Malhotra after dating for eight years.

