Divyanka Tripathi Drops Stunning Pics With Birthday Girl Aastha Gill from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Set

Divyanka Tripathi has become super active on Instagram, thanks to her recent stint on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress made several new friends while shooting the reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. And, singer Aastha Gill was one among them. On the singer’s birthday, Divyanka shared a series of stunning photos of them from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the pictures, Divyanka and Aastha are striking quirky poses as they are all smiles. Divyanka also penned a heartwarming note for Aastha on her Instagram account. Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote, “Happy birthday meri jaan! My Chill Gill @AasthaGill… be your wittiest and wisest self! Waiting for more hits from you this year! Lots of love."

Divyanka recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress got a sweet welcome surprise from her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya who arranged a chocolate cake and some flowers for the actress. A few days back, Divyanka had shared a bunch of gorgeous pictures in a pink saree. The actress was all decked up and looked elegant in traditional attire.

Check out her other pictures from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Divyanka is best known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with Vivek and the couple emerged as the winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here