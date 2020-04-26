MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi Ecstatic Over Successfully Baking Carrot Cake

credits - Divyanka Tripathi instagram

credits - Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Divyanka Tripathi, who is popular for her role in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', took to Instagram to share two photographs of her perfectly made cake.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Share this:

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is over the moon as she successfully baked her favourite carrot cake in the first attempt.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram to share two photographs of her perfectly made cake.

She captioned: "After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it's made so good)."

Just recently, Divyanka was seen giving a haircut to her husband Vivek Dahiya.

She had shared the video on Instagram, where Vivek could be seen sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand.

Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres