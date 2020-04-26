Divyanka Tripathi Ecstatic Over Successfully Baking Carrot Cake

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is over the moon as she successfully baked her favourite carrot cake in the first attempt.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram to share two photographs of her perfectly made cake.

She captioned: "After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it's made so good)."

Just recently, Divyanka was seen giving a haircut to her husband Vivek Dahiya.

She had shared the video on Instagram, where Vivek could be seen sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand.

Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

