1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi Falls In Love With Vivek Dahiya Once Again For His Culinary Skills

credits - Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shared a video, in which her husband Vivek Dahiya can be seen preparing red sauce pasta for the actress.

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been enjoying a fabulous time at home with husband Vivek Dahiya during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The lovebirds are spending time together, focusing majorly on self-care. Eating good food is one of the priorities when it comes to taking care of self, and both Divyanka and Vivek are giving utmost importance to it.

Divyanka recently shared an Instagram video, where she goes all praises for hubby and his delicious red sauce pasta. In the video, we can see both of them in the kitchen. The clip begins with the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor saying that Vivek has to share a message with everyone.

To which, the doting husband replies in Italian, saying, “Il tuo piatto è pronto,” which translates to “Your dish is ready”.

Divyanka then zooms the camera towards the dish, giving us a glimpse of yummy red sauce pasta. She expresses her love for Vivek, by kissing his hands for cooking such a tasty dish and requests him to make such cuisine often.

divyanka

pasta

Recently, Divyanka had shared a video showing how she kneaded dough to make missi rotis. “Long lost/forgotten dream comes true! Finally... I gathered the courage to knead the dough and roll out #MissiRotis! And the taste? Hubby finished all was proof enough of the success! YIPPEEEE! #DerAayeDurustAaye #FinallyCooking My Heart Out! #StayHome #BecomeABetterVersionOfYou #MissiRoti #GlutenFree,” she captioned her attempt at making rotis.

Here’s a look at the carrot cake prepared by Divyanka in the last few days. “After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! (sic).”

