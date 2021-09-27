Divyanka Tripathi Fans Enraged After Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of the adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Arjun participated in the 11th season of the Colors show, which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Arjun has appeared on popular fictional shows like Naagin, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Left Right Left. was filmed over 42 days amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi, another popular actress and one of the favourites to win the show, was declared the runner-up. Divyanka was the first contestant to enter the finale an even host Rohit Shetty praised her courage from time to time. After Divyanka lost to Arjun by a margin of some seconds, her fans took to social media to express their outrage over Arjun winning the show. Some even called him ‘underserving’ and ‘Real Winner Divyanka’ was trending on Twitter.

If winning by khairat had a face it would definitely look like this#DivyankaTripathi ne apni trophy di tuje @Thearjunbijlani bhai doob marr pic.twitter.com/1hRLj2DPQ6— Swaty (@Swaty82850916) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi jaisa contestant bht rear hi milta hai She is the only contestant jisne pure season me acha perform kiya hai #DivyankaTripathi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/yKKSbaVxkX — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) September 26, 2021

Most fakest #Varunsood #VishalAdityaSingh koi rishta vishta mt continue krna inse D ..BE IN TOUCH WITH REAL ONES LIKE U ALWAYS DOLove you #ShwetaTiwariREAL WINNER DIVYANKA#DivyankaTripathi @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/W8Bgii3MeP — ♥ Harshita ♥ (@divzkidiwani) September 26, 2021

The REAL WINNER DIVYANKA! She deserved to WIN it!@Divyanka_T You are the WINNER FOR US! Arjun won all the stunts by 10/20 seconds..like wow..Very well planned!! Extremely disappointed! #KKKGrandFinale #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/5NlLQqVh5H— Dania (@Dania44444) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi was way more faster in Swimming than arjun.Even Shweta, Sana and RKV said, she was faster and less tiredBut suddenly, Arjun became winnerJOKE! And wth Helicopter was doing with Divyanka in startingREAL WINNER DIVYANKA — Divyankaholic_._ (@jhanvi_divz) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Arjun expressed his happiness after being crowned the winner. “It feels great to have won the show. It was a long journey in Cape Town. When Rohit sir announced my name, I was extremely happy. He was among the top six finalists besides fellow actors Divyanka, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya and TV personality Varun Sood.

