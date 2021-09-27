CHANGE LANGUAGE
Divyanka Tripathi Fans Enraged After Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi (R) were the finalists on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Arjun was crowned the winner

In the last task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the time difference between the winner, Arjun Bijlani, and the runner-up, Divyanka Tripathi, was some seconds.

Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of the adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Arjun participated in the 11th season of the Colors show, which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Arjun has appeared on popular fictional shows like Naagin, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Left Right Left. was filmed over 42 days amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi, another popular actress and one of the favourites to win the show, was declared the runner-up. Divyanka was the first contestant to enter the finale an even host Rohit Shetty praised her courage from time to time. After Divyanka lost to Arjun by a margin of some seconds, her fans took to social media to express their outrage over Arjun winning the show. Some even called him ‘underserving’ and ‘Real Winner Divyanka’ was trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Arjun expressed his happiness after being crowned the winner. “It feels great to have won the show. It was a long journey in Cape Town. When Rohit sir announced my name, I was extremely happy. He was among the top six finalists besides fellow actors Divyanka, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya and TV personality Varun Sood.

first published:September 27, 2021, 08:46 IST