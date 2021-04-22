Divyanka Tripathi Finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi New Season

Popular television actress, Divyanka Tripathi will be participating in the upcoming 11th edition of the stunt reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK).The actress who is best known as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbateinsaid in a recent interview on a website that she would love to take part in KKK. However, since she suffered from a slipped disc and did not know swimming either, she could not participate in the show. Now, it has been reported that she has recovered from both these problems.According to a TOI report, it has come to light that Rohit Shetty has been in talks with Divyanka about the show for quite some time and the deal has now been materialised.In the past, Divyanka has participated in several TV reality shows like Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus and Nach Baliye 8. She has also hosted the singing reality show The Voice 3 and Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1. However, it will be the first time that Divyanka will be seen performing hardcore stunts on a reality show.TOI earlier reported that Arjun Bijalni of Naagin fame and Sourabh Raaj Jain have also been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Names of Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Erica Fernandes, Nikki Tamboli, Sharad Malhotra,Aastha Gill, Urvashi Dholakia, Shefali Jariwala and Eijaz Khan have also been doing rounds for this 11th season of KKK. The shooting of the show is said to begin in mid-May this year in Cape Town, South Africa. According to a report, all celebrity contestants will take a flight to Cape Town on May 6 for the shoot. However, there's no official confirmation about the date of the show. Earlier, there were reports of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11being shot in Abu Dhabi, but the plan changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
