Divyanka Tripathi Finally Breaks Silence on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Role Offer

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has returned back from Cape Town, South Africa after wrapping up shoot of the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will be airing soon.

In the meantime, rumours have been floating about Divyanka being offered the role of Daya Gada, earlier played by Disha Vakani, and the actress turning it down. Now, it has been reported that neither was she offered the role nor has she any inclination in taking it up.

A source informed ETimes, “Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben’s role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show."

When Divyanka finally spoke on the matter, she said, “That’s how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual. It’s a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don’t think I’ll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge."

Divyanka has also finished shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of this season began in May and was completed earlier this week. The show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill,, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

