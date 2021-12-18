Divyanka Tripathi Gets 'Beyond Perfect' Birthday Gift from Husband Vivek Dahiya; Watch Video

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya received the best birthday surprise from husband Vivek Dahiya on December 17. She posted the cutest bunch of pictures and an adorable video from her birthday celebration. Divyanka and Vivek are in Abu Dhabi, and the actor had planned out various surprises throughout their trip. However, she was unaware that her birthday surprise is going to be the most adorable one. The actress, who turned 37 years old this year, received heartiest wishes from her co-stars, industry friends, as well as her fans. DiVEek fans were eagerly waiting for their pictures and once posted a couple of them, fans adored the couple. They praised Vivek for pulling off a beautiful surprise.

On her birthday, Vivek had prepared a grand surprise, the duo looked absolutely adorable celebrating Divyanka’s special day. Vivek surprised the actress with a cake along with a cute photo frame that had pictures of the couple. However, the best thing about the cake was, it was baked by Vivek only. These cute moments made their fans fall in love with the couple, all over again.

Divyanka, who has been giving sneak peeks from her Abu Dhabi trip, shared this video via her Instagram handle, check it out:

Posting the video, she wrote, “got a beyond perfect gift, when my birthday dinner turned into a dream date. Me - flattered!”

The actress also shared a couple of pictures, featuring the duo. In the first click, they were seen enjoying a drink, while in the second Vivek was seen planting a kiss on Divyanka’s forehead. In the last snap, Vivek was presenting a flower bouquet.

Posting the clicks, Divyanka wrote, “Cheesy? Why not…I’m not on a diet!” DiVek fans were all hearts as they stated that it was a dreamy surprise. No doubt, the couple is enjoying the perfect vacation and birthday celebration in Abu Dhabi.

