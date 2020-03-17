English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi Blasted for Calling Coronavirus 'an Opportunity' to Quickly Finish Metro Work

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

In a video, which now stands deleted, the actress said that she hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Share this:

Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the nation in fear, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi's recent tweet on the situation has come across as "insensitive" and "inhumane." Netizens are disappointed in the actress for calling the pandemic "an opportunity to quickly complete metro work" in Mumbai.

On Tuesday afternoon, Divyanka, in a now-deleted post, shared a video of her driving her car on the Mumbai roads and said that she hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed.

“With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads,” she had tweeted.

Divyanka's post did not go down well with Twitterati, who schooled her, saying that lives of the labourers were as important as of any others. Some also urged her to take down the tweet.

One user wrote, "But DT workers need to be protected too. Isolation is needed may it be anyone…"

Another one tweeted, “Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings."

Check out some of the other replies.

The actress apologised for her tweet, and replied, "My apologies. Point taken."

The video now stands deleted.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story