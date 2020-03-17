Divyanka Tripathi Blasted for Calling Coronavirus 'an Opportunity' to Quickly Finish Metro Work

Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the nation in fear, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi's recent tweet on the situation has come across as "insensitive" and "inhumane." Netizens are disappointed in the actress for calling the pandemic "an opportunity to quickly complete metro work" in Mumbai.

On Tuesday afternoon, Divyanka, in a now-deleted post, shared a video of her driving her car on the Mumbai roads and said that she hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed.

“With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads,” she had tweeted.

Divyanka's post did not go down well with Twitterati, who schooled her, saying that lives of the labourers were as important as of any others. Some also urged her to take down the tweet.

One user wrote, "But DT workers need to be protected too. Isolation is needed may it be anyone…"

Another one tweeted, “Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings."

Check out some of the other replies.

The actress apologised for her tweet, and replied, "My apologies. Point taken."

The video now stands deleted.

