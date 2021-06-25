Divyanka Tripathi Gets Welcome Surprise From Hubby Vivek Dahiya as He Arranges 'Quarantine Love'

Actress Divyanaka Tripathi who recently returned from Cape Town after wrapping up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, had a surprise in store for her. As she is home quarantining, following Covid-19 protocols, her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya ensured that the couple gets to utilise their time together, and arranged for ‘quarantine love’ for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress.

Divyanka took to social media to give a glimpse of how Vivek is treating her after her return. On her Instagram stories, she shared a picture in which she can be seen holding a note written by her husband. Beside her was a cake that had ‘Welcome back love’ written on it, with a pair of wine glasses that were kept on the table. Divyanka donned a casual kurta with glasses. She captioned the image as, “quarantine love arranged by hubby".

While she was away for the shoot, she had expressed that it was tough leaving her husband at home. “This is the first time after our marriage that I am leaving Vivek alone for so many days. We have got emotional many times. For the last week, we have been preparing ourselves for this day when I will leave for Cape Town. Leaving him and going makes me very sad," she had said in one of her interviews.

