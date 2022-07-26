Divyanka Tripathi Gives Befitting Reply To Troll After Being Asked If She is 'Pregnant or Fat'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved Indian television actresses. She has made a mark for herself by playing unforgettable characters on the small screen. Be it her professional journey or failed relationships, Divyanka has always been vocal about her life. Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress posted a fun dancing video on her Instagram and instead of getting applauds, she was showered by body-shaming and fat-shaming trolls from various users. But Divyanka being herself gave a befitting reply to them in her style.

To start her day with some groovy moves, Divyanka shared a dancing video of herself on Instagram. As soon as the video was posted online, various users trolled her for being “fat” or asked her if she is “pregnant.” Replying to all these unsought opinions, Divyanka edited her caption and wrote a long note to give a befitting reply to all those who body shamed her. She wrote, “Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Do not ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video but no I won’t! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mindset! I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments… how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on social media!”

She further revealed in the caption that she has blocked all the people “who are mentally ugly.”

Divyanka’s reaction to trolls is surely commendable. This isn’t the first time she has been body-shamed. Last year, when the actress became a runner-up at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she was fat-shamed by a section of netizens who questioned her strength. However, just like a real sport, she shut down the trollers and did not let that affect her.

