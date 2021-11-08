Divyanka Tripathi Gives Tutorial to Be ‘Sanskaari’ With Her Mother-in-Law, Watch Adorable Video

After two years of Corona-induced lockdown and social distancing measures, Diwali was celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country. People visited their families and relatives to celebrate the occasion. The festival gave a great opportunity to television celebrities to take out a day or two from their busy schedule to spend some quality time with their families. Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who celebrated Diwali 2021 with her in-laws, also enjoyed it to the fullest.

The actress shared an amusing but adorable video with her mother-in-law, wherein she gave a tutorial of how one should be 'sanskaari'. In the clip, Divyanka enacts touching everyone’s feet without bending down and when she comes right in front of hubby Vivek Dahiya’s mother, the latter's reaction will leave you in splits.

Divyanka’s mother-in-law signals that she needs to properly bend down to touch her feet and KiDi’s popular number ‘Touch It’ is played in the background. Soon Divyanka was seen hugging her mother-in-law and the duo grooves to the track. She captioned the video - “How to be Sanskaari (tutorial)”.

Watch the video here:

Fellow actress Vahbiz Dorabjee was in awe of the video posted by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up. In the comment section, she wrote, “Superrrr cuteeeee.” Meanwhile, many fans complimented the ‘saas-bahu’ jodi and were all hearts on Divyanka’s post. One of the fans wrote, “Omg mommy so cool, saas bahu goals,” while another called the video “wholesome.”

Divyanka celebrated the festival of lights with family in Chandigarh. Earlier, the actress had shared some glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Divyanka posted some truly adorable and gorgeous clicks with Vivek on social media. On the morning of November 7, Divyanka and Vivek jetted off to Dubai to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

Divyanka was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress emerged as runner up of the season, which was won by Arjun Bijlani.

