Divyanka Tripathi Grooves to Suraj Hua Maddham on Beach

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has recently flown to Cape Town along with others for the shoot of the upcoming Season 11 of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The social media pages of the contestants are nowadays filled with intriguing posts showing how they are having fun before the game begins. Some pictures and videos of the contestants have gone viral in which they can be seen playing pranks, shopping, dancing and indulging in fun banter.In one such video, Divyanka can be seen dancing by the beach on Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is being sung by singer and Divyanka’s co-contestant, Aastha Gill. Meanwhile, actor Abhinav Shukla captures Divyanka’s pictures on his camera.

Another contestant Sana Makbul can also be seen wearing a white bikini top along with a sarong wrapped around her waist. The background of the clip features a captivating view of the ocean and the hills.

The actress can be seen clad in a gorgeous maroon ruffled saree which she has paired with a white sequined blouse. The video, which is winning hearts, was first shared by Aastha on her Instagram story which was later re-shared by Divyanka.

Besides the fun video, Divyanka also clicked two selfies by the beachside in which she can be seen sporting black wayfarer sunglasses. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page on Wednesday. She wrote the song’s name to which she grooved in the caption.

Earlier in the day, another contestant Nikki Tamboli posted her pictures on her social media account in which she was seen posing in a blue swimsuit.

Meanwhile, the stunt-based reality show will be shot in the South African capital under the leadership of famous film director Rohit Shetty. Some other popular faces of the industry like Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tripathi, Nikki and others will be seen competing with each other in the show.

