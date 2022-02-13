Divyanka Tripathi, Husband Vivek Dahiya Shell Out Travel Goals in Reel Featuring Doobey From Gehraiyaan| Watch

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrities of tv industry. The actress who enjoys a huge following on social media often leaves her fans awestruck with her amazing posts. Recently, the actress was featured in a fun reel posted on the official Instagram handle of Femina India. Femina India captioned the video writing, “Seas-ing the day with Divyanka.” The reel featuring Doobey from Gehriayaan sees Divyanka goofing around and enjoying her beach outing with husband Vivek Dahiya. The reel is compelling us to pack our bags and leave for beach vacay.

The video was originally shared by Divyanka on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the video writing, “ If @vivekdahiya was in Mumbai, he wouldn’t have let me post it. (Taking advantage of the situation )Us on the beach- Barely romantic! Mostly idiotic! #ValentinesSpecial.”

In the video, Divyanka is seen holding a camera as she pans it to showcase the breathtaking location of the sea and the beach. Dressed in a green strappy dress, the actress looks gorgeous actress as she had her aviators on. She captures different scene beautiful clips from the location. In the next shot, she shows Vivek dressed in trunk shorts. The actor is seen letting his body loose on an inflated bed on the beach.As the clip continues, Divyanka captures different shots of her walking towards the sea, Vivek too walks in water and performs a cartwheel, they even dance and enjoy their time at the beach. The couple seems to enjoy their time during the outing. The song Doobey featured in the clip added soothing vibe to the video.

Check the video below:

As soon as the reel hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Divyanka Tripathi has been widely appreciated for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Divyanka was last featured in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

