Divyanka Tripathi: I Have Received a Lot of Love From Pakistani Fans, But Terrorism Troubles Me

Tuesday morning began with the news of the Indian Air Force launching an air strike in POK in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack. Many celebrities took to social media to express their opinion on this, mostly lauding the efforts of the Indian armed forces.One of them was TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, who shared a photo Tuesday morning with the caption, “It is a good morning today! Isn't it?” Her post attracted comments from many users. A fan commented, “Thank You Divyanka for deleting that statement cuz Pakistanis are not terrorists!” Reportedly, Divyanka had earlier captioned the photo differently, with a statement related to ‘Terrorists Being Terrorised’, which she later removed.The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress replied to the fan saying that she wants India and Pakistan to be united someday since the two nations used to be one in the past. She wrote, “I agree. If you know me, you know I am not against Pakistanis. I have received a lot of love from Pakistani fans and love them equally. “Terrorism Troubles me” I genuinely wish someday we are united. Not many people will like this comment of mine. But this is my deepest wish to see us standing together... After all we have the same origin! Imagine what power we would be then?”Many other television personalities, like Karanvir Vohra, Shruti Seth, Mohit Raina, Kapil Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Karan Tacker had also shared their opinion on social media on the air strike.