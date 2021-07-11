Divyanka Tripathi in Talks to Join Sequel of This Hit TV Show

Divyanka Triptahi, who is all set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, airing from July 17 onwards, shares that she has been offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, but also confirmed that the project has not substantiated as of now.

She told ETimes, “I’ve got the proposal for Bade Acche Lagte Hain, but the talks are at a very initial phase. It has not even reached a point where there can be rumours or reports of me doing it. When the show is in the preliminary stage, the production house speaks to a lot of artists." Season one of the show starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

In recent years, Divyanka has swiftly transitioned from doing daily soap operas to appearing in varied reality shows. The 36-year-old actor, who hails from Bhopal, started her career as an anchor on All India Radio but found fame after she starred in 2006 drama show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

She then featured in the second season of horror thriller show Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, appeared in comedy drama Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, followed by a stint in reality shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus.

Divyanka returned to TV dramas with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for over six years. Since the show’s end in 2019, the actor has been featuring in reality shows such as Nach Baliye, The Voice and now Khatron Ke Khiladi, in which she will be seen as a celebrity contestant alongside Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the 11th season of the adventure-reality show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa in June this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

(With PTI inputs)

