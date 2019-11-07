Divyanka Tripathi is 'Happiest on the Mountains', Shares Pictures with Husband Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi is currently vacationing with husband Vivek Dhaiya and their holiday pictures are a hit among fans.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as ‘Ishi Ma’ is a popular household name. Her performance in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been loved and appreciated greatly, by the audience. She keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal life as well through her social media handles. Her posts go viral within minutes.
And to treat her fans once again, Divyanka shared two selfies early this morning. The pictures, shared on Instagram caused a stir, thanks to her stunning photos. Divyanka looks scintillating in both the pictures, with a perfect glowing skin. Wearing a red floral dress, the TV star looked drop dead gorgeous. In the second picture, Divyanka can be seen happily lazing around on a chair.
Divyanka captioned the photos as, “I'm definitely a fan of good interiors! Beautiful designs pull me into a dream world! #SelfieModeOn.”
Check out the pictures below:
Social media users fell in love with her pictures and left appreciatory comments on the post. Referring to her as DT, one user wrote, “Omg you're look so glowing and beautiful”. Another user left a really heartwarming comment, “No matter what pic u upload. U always look amazing in whatever u wear. Whether it’s a simple clothes, western clothes or Indian clothes. Whether u r wearing makeup on or off. U just look superb in every pic. U r beautiful inside out. God bless u! Love Description: * you n keep entertaining us.”
Divyanka currently appears as Ishita Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. There were rumours of the show to go off air. However, shushing every rumour down, it was recently reported Karan Patel, who previously acted as Raman Bhalla, the male lead, will be re-joining the show soon.
