1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi is Super Cute in This Video with Her Amma and Appa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi has posted a funny video saying that it's from her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein character Ishita's 2nd standard singing competition!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Divyanka Tripathi is popular for her role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her character belonged to a Tamil family, and was seen falling in love with a Punjabi man. As the lead of the long-running show Divyanka has garnered a lot of love from viewers.

The actress has now made a funny TikTok video with reference to her character from the show. The actress used photos of her onscreen parents, played by Neena Kulkarni and Abhay Bhaargava, while lip syncing to a young girl singing in the video.

Tying her hair into two ponytails, Divyanka is looks super cute as she impersonates the kid with funny expressions. Her husband Vivek Dahiya recorded the video.

"Voila! Just found #Ishita's video from 2nd standard singing competition!😃 #YehHaiMohabbatein special episode," the actress posted alongwith the video. Actor Karan Patel, who played the male lead opposite her, found the video super cute. His wife Ankita Bhargava, also the daughter of actor Abhay Bhaargava, as well as other TV stars like Asha Negi and Krishna Mukherjee have showered the video with comments.

The nationwide lockdown implemented to curb the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 has given free calendar to many celebrities giving them the much-needed break from their hectic schedules. While some are revisiting their old hobbies during the quarantine, some are busy flaunting their unique skills on social media. Divyanka shared a video showing her making 'missi rotis' for the first time in her life.

