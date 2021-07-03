Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta to Replace Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Of late, there have been reports that TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is planning a season two of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar-fronted show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Some reports even claimed that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel were approached for the lead roles. However, if a new report in SpotboyE.com is to be believed, it’s not Karan Patel but Nakuul Mehta who is in discussion for the role, whereas Divyanka has already been finalised for the show.

“Makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience. Hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. And discussions are already on between both the parties. If all goes well Nakuul will be paired," a source said.

Season one featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, and the duo received immense love and appreciation for their incredible on-screen chemistry. Ekta Kapoor’s magic worked like always, and these two became another superhit Jodi of the small screens that fans still cannot get over.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain explores the worlds of its protagonists, Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who accidentally fall in love after getting married. After the storyline moved five years ahead in June 2012, many new actors and characters, including Samir Kochhar and Amrita Mukherjee who played the roles of Rajat Kapur and Peehu respectively, were introduced. Ram Kapoor is a wealthy, established, and well-reputed businessman in his early 40s. Priya Sharma, who is in her early 30s, comes from a middle-class family.

