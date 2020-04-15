Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About Slapping A Man Who Tried To Touch Her Inappropriately

Actress Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up about a heartbreaking experience where a man tried to touch her inappropriately and she slapped him. The actress took to Instagram chat to talk about the traumatic experience and how she retaliated.

“It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the queue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and started touching me inappropriately,” the actor revealed.

“I lost my cool, held his hand and didn’t even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time, public was all over him,” the actor added.

She recently uploaded a picture where she revealed that she and husband Vivek Dahiya are quarantining in separate rooms. “Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There’s no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome,” she captioned the picture.

Follow @News18Movies for more