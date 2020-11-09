Divyanka Tripathi Pens the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her husband Vivek Dahiya’s birthday with a bang. The couple rang in the special day together and the visuals shared online are proof that it was a great evening. Divyanka and Vivek went out for a romantic dinner to mark the occasion. She shared pictures of the same on social media.

In the pictures shared by the actress, the duo is seen complementing each other in contrast colours. While the lady in black, Divyanka looked stunning in a flowy number, birthday boy Vivek looked dapper in a crisp white shirt. The actress teamed her collared black outfit with a chunky matching belt and accessorised with a sling bag with a metallic chain.

To seal the day, Divyanka penned a sweet note to her hubby. She wrote, “It's odd writing a #BirthdayCaption for you when you are sitting right next to me and I've wished you 10 times since last night! Happy Birthday, Viv! On this platform best I can summarise my feelings by saying - 'Thanks for taking birth on this day. I would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without you. I love you @vivekdahiya.”

Divyanka also shared some glimpses from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. She uploaded videos of Vivek cutting the cake. In the video, a few friends of the couple are also seen singing the birthday song.

Vivek is an actor, best known for his performances in television serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Qayamat Ki Raat. He married Divyanka in 2016 after dating for a while.