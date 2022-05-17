Divyanka Tripathi Recalls Being Told 'No One Will See Her' Post Banoo Main Teri Dulhann

Prior to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi worked in several television shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The show also starred Sharad Malhotra in the lead and went off-air in 2009. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed how she had to face rejections after the show. Divyanka recalled that was difficult for her to give auditions because she was told that nobody will watch her. She also mentioned that the producers stopped casting her saying she is now like Parvati or Tulsi.

“See you will be rejected when you are getting auditions, but what if you are not getting auditions at all? Especially after Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, ek aisi chavi ban gayi thi Vidya and Divya ki (her characters in the show). Woh Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) wale jo roles the uske baad Vidya aayi thi, so producers stopped casting me. They were like you have become like Tulsi and Parvati, tumhari chap padh gayi hai so we can’t cast you again, no one will see you,” Divyanka shared.

Divyanka Tripathi also talked about having self-doubts during the time when she faced rejection. She also recalled being told that she is good for characters like bhabhi, sister, or a wife. “In that era, we didn’t have many opportunities. So yes, self-doubt does make you wonder if this was my limit as an actor, and am I just limited to this character? Jab log kehne lagte hai ki tum toh behenji type ho, bol bhi dete. Then some people would say you are good for the characters like of a bhabhi, sister, or a wife, and the characters would also start coming like that,” Divyanka said.

The actress went on to say that there was a time when she felt like quitting acting and going back to Bhopal. “So yes, a lot of times it felt like winding up everything and going back to Bhopal, but something kept me here. It was a divine intervention, maybe, that God wanted me here,” she shared.

