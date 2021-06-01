Divyanka Tripathi Replies to Netizen Who Asked Her Reason for Not Wearing Dupatta as 'Crime Patrol' Host

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi is currently shooting in South Africa for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is always active on social media and gives befitting replies to the trolls. Lately, Tripathi hosted TV showCrime Patrol and spoke on various crimes against women. The special series of the show represented a comprehensive and dramatised account of crimes including child abuse, rape, murder, and molestation, so that they can act as an eye-opener.

The actress mostly opted for contemporary Indian outfits in the show. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and asked Tripathi why she ditched wearing a dupatta with her kurtas. She gave a quite straightforward and sharp reply to his query.

Reacting to the Tweet, Tripathi wrote that the reason she does not wear a dupatta becausepeople need to learn to respect women even without it. She further requested the user to not take upon the mantle of what women should wear. Sheurged to change the way everyone looks at women. “My body, my honor, my wish! Your decency, your wish,” actress wrote.

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

As soon as Tripathi replied, another user on the microblogging site jumped to defend the earlier Tweet. He said that Tripathi straightaway pointed fingers at the user’s character, while it could be possible that the fan likes to see her wearing a dupatta. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had a quick reply for this one too. Agreeing with the second user, Tripathi said that if he is a fan, she salutes his love.

She further continued that raising objections on women’s clothes has become a thing of the past so other topics like history, politics, science and acting can be discussed. Actress called dupatta a very trivial topic compared to the crimes stated above.

जी संभव है! यदि वह फैन हैं तो उस प्रेम को सलाम. 🙏पर महिलाओं के परिधान पर सवाल करना अब पुरातन काल कि बात हो गई है. हम अभिनय, विज्ञान, राजनीति, इतिहास, भूगोल कई विषयों पर चर्चा कर सकते हैं ! दुपट्टा अत्यंत तुच्छ विषय है उस मुक़ाबले. https://t.co/BduFP4d0lg— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

The actress had earlier featured in daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Later on, shewent to work in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. The star also competed in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye. Along with Crime Patrol, the actress has also hosted The Voice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here