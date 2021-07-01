Divyanka Tripathi Reunites with Husband Vivek Dahiya, TMKOC Director Shares Video from Toilet Seat

Malav Rajda, the director of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, often keeps sharing entertaining pictures and videos on his Instagram page. On Wednesday, he posted a funny video in which he can be seen sitting on a toilet seat and singing Udit Narayan and Sapna Mukherjee’s song Aakhir Tumhe Aana Hai. In the caption, he told his fans that this is an every morning misery for him. He also informed that the clip was “forcefully” uploaded by his wife Priya Ahuja.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Director Shares Funny Video From Toilet Seat

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are giving us the perfect example of Carpe Diem. The beautiful couple recently reunited after a long time and has ensured to make each moment of it count. Divyanka, who was away in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has recently returned to Mumbai. The actress could not be happier on meeting her better-half after a long time. They headed to the beach to share some lovely moments under the skies.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Reunite After Weeks, Spend Time Together on Beach

Anushka Sharma is currently in UK with her family - husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika - and often shares glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. Meanwhile, some new photos of the actress walking around in what appears to be London, are being shared by fan-clubs and have gone viral. Anushka was joined by her five-month-old daughter Vamika as the new mom can be seen pushing a stroller on the London streets in these viral photos. So far, Anushka and Virat have deliberately avoided sharing photos of baby Vamika, only offering glimpses of their baby daughter on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma Pushing Baby Vamika’s Stroller is the Sight of a Doting Mother, See Pics

Actress and anchor Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai around 4.30 am on Wednesday, June 30. Unfortunately, before the family could get any medical help, he succumbed to his condition at the age of 49. Opening up on the loss, music director Sulaiman Merchant said that Raj had told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. The composer also revealed that the late filmmaker had suffered a heart attack previously when he was around the age of 32.

Raj Kaushal Had Told Mandira Bedi He Was ‘Getting a Heart Attack’: Sulaiman Merchant

Earlier in June, it was reported that Rajinikanth will be flying out to the US for a routine medical check up. His office in a statement had said that the actor has also completed the shooting of his high budget movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, actress Kasthuri raised objection on social media as to how Rajinikanth was permitted entry in the US when travel restrictions have been imposed on Indians to check the spread of novel coronavirus. She also speculated about the legendary actor’s health demanding that a clarification be given in the matter.

Actress Kasthuri Raises Objection to Rajinikanth Flying to US for Treatment Amid Travel Ban

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here