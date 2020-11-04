Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Karva Chauth Plan with Husband Vivek Dahiya

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has shared her Karva Chauth plan with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. The actress said that she finds the festival ‘very romantic’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I find this day quite romantic. Praying for your husband's well-being and having first sip of water from his hands.”

The actress added, “Today Vivek will take me out shopping and later we may call for food delivery...that's a modern version of Karva Chauth.”

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where Divyanka was the lead actress. The two tied the knot in 2016.

Recently, the actress had taken to Instagram and shared two throwback pictures from her show Phir Koi Hai. “From past-life maybe…#Intezaar #PhirKoiHai #2009 or #maybe2010,” she wrote alongside the picture.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in web-show Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka and Vivek recently started their own production house titled One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago. Vivek said, "The idea behind setting up One Reason Films was very simple, we wanted to keep our creative juices flowing and didn’t want to get stagnant during the lockdown period."