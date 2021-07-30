Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Reason Behind Denying Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently revealed the reason behind refusing a role in the sequel of Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The first season of the show starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. There has been buzz on social media about who all might feature in the second season of the popular soap. Divyanka made the revelation during an Instagram Live chat along with her husband Vivek Dahiya. During the live session, the couple spoke about a variety of issues and future projects that Divyanka would like to be a part of. She also shared some bits of her experience on TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

“Yes, I was offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character,” Divyanka said. Reasoning her decision, Divyanka said that whenever she picks up a project she entirely devotes herself to it.

“It is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn’t feel like the character,” she added.

Currently, she can be seen on television in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is hosted by film director Rohit Shetty. Other participants on the show include Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari among others.

Speaking about the roles that she aspires to do in future, Divyanka said she now wants to play an IAS officer, or a forest range officer, or a negative character. She said that she is currently reading a bunch of scripts and will share updates as and when things materialise.

