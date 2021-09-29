Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Why She Rejected Bigg Boss 15 Offer

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who recently emerged as the first runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The actress said that she had been offered to participate in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss as well.

In an interview with India.com, the actress said, “Kaafi baar kiya hai but this time I was approached pretty seriously. Most of the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi may have been approached, I believe.”

She added, “I have been approached. I think most of the artists, the bigger names are generally approached. But I don’t think I am made for it, I am designed for it. Ek taraf I am extremely sensitive, I am. And doosri taraf I can be very volatile and it may be good for Bigg Boss but not so good for me because it will affect me pretty much.”

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to kick off on October 2 and the buzz around featuring celebrities is at an all-time high. While some names like Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht and Pratik Sehajpal have been confirmed already, the full list of contestants for the season is yet to be revealed. From Karan Kundrra to Nidhi Bhanushali, several celebrity names have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the show this year.

