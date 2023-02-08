Divyanka Tripathi who recently gifted herself a new bike has now switched her “panther mode on!” Finding it hard to keep her hands off her new ride, Divyanka on February 8, shattered stereotypical norms and defied her 'Bahu' image by going for an interview on her shining bullet. The TV star, who always makes sure to keep her social media family updated about the happenings in her life, once again shared her journey, as she drove effortlessly across the city. While sharing her butter smooth journey, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Pink panther mode on!” which was a hint at her hot pink voguish pick for the day.

The now-viral video opens by showing Divyanka Tripathi standing next to her new bike in her garage, where her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya can be seen, presumably cautioning her to drive safely. While Vivek’s back is facing the camera, Divyanka appears to be very excited to ride alone. Next, the couple can be seen kissing each other goodbye, as Dvyanka starts her journey. Waiting in the traffic, Divyanka can be heard saying that she never thought that the day would come when she would go for an interview on a bike. After riding for a moment, Divyanka stops at a place and allowed the paparazzi, stationed there, to click her pictures. She shared the video with the viral Tamil song Tum Tum being played in the background.

Adding the glam quotient, Divyanka took a stroll on her bike while sporting a gorgeous hot pink pantsuit. Keeping her straight tresses open, the actress followed the traffic rules and wore a helmet with stylish black sunglasses.

Earlier, on 27 January, the actress shared with the world through her Instagram account that she has gifted herself a bike. Not only this but Divyanka also revealed how she is “beaming with happiness” as she has finally achieved her dreams. While sharing a video of herself riding her “baby”, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “I've been beaming with happiness for the last few days and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too.” Taking to the hashtags, she called herself a “biker girl.”

Divyanka’s husband was quick to acknowledge her video and taking to the comments section, Vivek wrote, “Please welcome the new biker girl in town. Ride date soon?” TV actress Pooja Gor commented, “Is that a super meteor 350?? wow wow.”

