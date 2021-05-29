Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul Look Adorable In Pics From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets

Most of the television’s popular faces are at the heart of South Africa, Cape Town, performing some incredible stunts while shooting for adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. As the show has not yet aired on the small screen, stars often treat their fans with their adorable pictures and videos from the sets. Recently, actress Divyanka Tripathi shared some goofy moments with Sana Makbul on Instagram.

Divyanka posted a series of pictures on social media which seemed to have left her fans ‘stress-free’. The actress looked extremely gorgeous in a white and pink tracksuit as she posed flaunting her pout with Sana, who too looked adorable clad in a saffron-hued sweatshirt. The pictures were definitely a treat for their admirers as both “Strawberry Dolly” and “Orange Lolly” looked as pleasing as delightful desserts. Punning on the word “stressed”, the actress wrote that the duo is “desserts of the day”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Taking the same vibe ahead, Divyanka got clicked with Abhinav Shukla, who is also among the popular star cast on the show. Both Divyanka and Abhinav were twinning in pink. The actress seemed to be in an “ice cream mood” as she uploaded several pictures with the handsome actor captioning them as, “when Strawberry meets Black current”. Both looked extremely charming wooing their fans with adorable antics. In one of the pictures, the duo spread joy with their goofy clicks while in other, both channelized their glamorous appeal while posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Fans were mesmerised watching their favourite stars giving a glimpse of their fun side. While several congratulated the actress for her stint in the show, others went gaga over her new looks.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi to hit the small screen. Reportedly, the show will start streaming from July 21 onwards on Colors TV. The show will be hosted by popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

