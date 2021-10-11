Divyanka Tripathi Shares 'Edited' vs 'Original' Pic of Herself, Shows Off Her Bruised Legs

Actress Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself. The first one is an edited version while the second one is the real picture that shows bruises on the actress’s legs. Divyanka can be seen dressed in a short white dress with her hair tied in a ponytail in the pictures.

“Edited or original? I prefer the latter. Why hide? Embrace reality. What’s your take on it?

(PS: Don’t fret, just a tiny bicycle mishap #StillAChild ‍♀️)," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier, during her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stint, the actress posted another two pictures on Instagram wherein she shared her injury mark. In the first snap she is seen gazing outside the window, while the second one is a zoom-in which showcases a small injury mark on her face. Sharing the clicks, Divyanka wrote in the caption that she would prefer to wear a tooth mark of a crocodile. “I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Divyanka emerged as the first runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 while Arjun Biljani took home the trophy, cash prize and a new car.

