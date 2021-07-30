Divyanka Tripathi Shares 'Thought for the Day' with a Pretty Pic on Instagram

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi became a household name from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Now, the ‘bahu’ of television is revealing a totally different side of hers on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress is going headstrong and completing all the stunts leaving no room for fear. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty, termed her the biggest threat to fellow contestants after she fearlessly carried a baby crocodile during the first stunt.

Like every other celebrity, Divyanka has time and again stated how much she loves her fans. The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya credit their fans for making them a couple. Divyanka’s Instagram timeline is quite interactive as she keeps sharing adorable clicks.

Today, the actress in a “good morning” post shared a picture of herself in a light blue shirt dress. With a greenery background in place, Divyanka was all smiles in the stunning snap. In the caption of the post, she mentioned a “thought of the day,” which read, “you don’t have the best? Make the best out of what you have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Her fans were all hearts in the comment section as they flooded it with lovable compliments. “Gorgeous”, “cute”, “adorable”, “Queen” and “lovely” are some of the comments Divyanka’s fans dropped on the post.

On July 29, the actress also did a long-pending Instagram live with her husband. During the interaction, she not only read the message of her fans but also answered several questions put up by them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka shared that the couple had planned to do the live right after she came back from KKK 11 but due to the quarantine period, followed by their road trip, it got delayed.

