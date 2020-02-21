Complete List of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 Winners

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 were held on February 20 in Mumbai. Actor Ravi Dubey served as the host of the evening and many celebrities attended the glamorous event from the film and television industry.

Stars including Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Divya Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Dia Mirza among others attended the event.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka looked absolutely stunning in an all green sequined and ruffled saree. Dheeraj Dhooper from Kundali Bhagya looked dapper in a white shirt and blazer paired up with black trousers and a black bow-tie.

Actress and story-teller Sriti Jha, who was nominated for best-actress in a television series looked her usual elegant self in a saree and minimal make-up look.

Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award for film, while Divyanka Tripathi was honoured as the Best Actress for television.

Here is the full list of awards/ winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020:

Best Film - Super 30

Best Actor - Hrithik Roshan

Most Promising Actor - Kiccha Sudeep

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress in Television - Divyanka Tripathi

Most Favourite Television Actor - Harshad Chopda

Most Favourite Jodi in Television Series - Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Reality Show - Bigg Boss 13

Best Television Series - Kumkum Bhagya

Best Playback Singer Male - Armaan Malik

