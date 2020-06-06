Divyanka Tripathi To Pair Opposite Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz In Naagin 5? Actress Replies

Ever since Ekta Kapoor made the announcement about Naagin 5, there have been assumptions and several speculations about the new cast of the show.

Days after Mahek Chahal and Dipika Kakar were rumoured to be new Naagins in the upcoming season of the popular supernatural TV drama, it was recently reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya would join hands with actress Kritika Sengar and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz for the show. While no official announcement was made in this regard, the reports certainly got the fans more excited.

Now, Divyanka has herself cleared the air. Taking to Twitter, the popular TV star denied being a part of Naagin 5. Quoting a tweet, which had a collage of Divyanka, Asim and Kritika, and Naagin 5 written on it, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Nope, False News."

This comes after Mahek dismissed the reports of being approached for Naagin 5.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor recently clarified that Naagin 4 was going to end and would have a fantastic four-episode finale. The producer of the supernatural thriller also added that they'd be soon jumping into Naagin 5.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria. In a video, posted on her Instagram, Ekta thanked all of them for being a part of her show, and shared that she'd come back to them with something special. She also assured her viewers that they worked really hard on the script of Naagin 5.