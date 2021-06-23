Divyanka Tripathi Turned Down Daya Gada's Role in TMKOC?

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is quite popular and has worked in various daily soaps in her career. Of the various characters, her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made a special place for her in the hearts of viewers. Divyanka’s fan base grew enormously as she garnered love from across the country. Apart from featuring in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, the 36-year-old actress has participated in various reality shows too. She will soon be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 performing various terrific stunts.

A recent report revealed that Divyanka was also a choice while casting Daya Gada’s character in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to a report by Koimoi, she was approached by the makers of TMKOC to portray the role of Daya Gada. But she turned down the offer and the reason behind this decision is yet unknown.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the popular Hindi sitcom premiered in 2008 and is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The comedy show is based on the Duniya Ne Undha Chasma column which was penned by veteran Gujarati columnist Taarak Mehta. The show airs on Sony SAB and is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.

The star cast of the show includes Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi among others. The role of Jethalal Gada’s wife was played by Disha Vakani who left the show back in 2017. TMKOC fans are eyeing her to return and resume her role as Daya. The sitcom got another setback as after working for 8 years, Bhavya Gandhi left the show last month. Owing to the role of Tapu, Gandhi had become a household name. Now, Tapu’s character is played by a 19-year-old Mumbai teenager Raj Anadkat.

