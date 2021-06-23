Divyanka Tripathi Turns Down Daya Gada's Role in TMKOC, Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional on Super Dancer 4

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is quite popular and has worked in various daily soaps in her career. Of the various characters, her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made a special place for her in the hearts of viewers. Divyanka’s fan base grew enormously as she garnered love from across the country.

Apart from featuring in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, the 36-year-old actress has participated in various reality shows too. She will soon be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 performing various terrific stunts.

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor will appear as a special guest in this week’s episode of dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The contestants will be performing on the hit movie songs of Neetu and his late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor who died last year.

Sony TV has released an Instagram promo which shows the glimpse from the upcoming episode. The promo features contestants paying tribute to the late actor through their performances, and some of them even made Neetu emotional.

Rahul Vaidya is back in Mumbai after a month-long shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. The singer, who constantly updated his fans about his daily shenanigans from the sets of KKK11, is super excited to be back home.

On Tuesday, a fan asked the singer on Twitter about his catch-up plans with his good friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. To which, Rahul responded that he’d soon go out for dinner with his girlfriend Disha Parmar and Aly-Jasmin once he finishes his quarantine.

Southern sensation Lakshmi Manchu celebrated World Music Day by dancing to the tunes of Thalapathy Vijay’s song Vaathi Coming from the film Master. The actress took Instagram by storm with her high-energy performance and left her fans awestruck. World Music Day is observed every year on June 21 to celebrate and promote music across the globe.

In the video, the gorgeous actress breaks into a spontaneous, freestyle dance along with her daughter. The actress first appears in a pink saree as she grooves to the foot-thumping track and continues to shake leg when changes to a red saree.

Anupamaa is currently one of the highest rated shows on Indian television as per the BARC weekly reports. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles and is loved by all the viewers, for its emotional tale of Anupamaa (played by Rupali) who goes on a journey to establish her own identity after being betrayed by her husband Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu).

However, reports have recently been doing the rounds on the internet claiming that there is a cold war between Rupali and Sudhanshu. It is also being said that the cast has been divided into two groups. Rupali has formed one group with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne, while Sudhanshu has Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat on his side.

