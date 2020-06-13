Divyanka Tripathi Visits Dentist Amid Corona Crisis, Posts Pic Flashing Her 'Pearly Whites' In Mask

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures on social media to interact with her followers. Divyanka recently shared a picture, in which she can be seen posing with her dentist.

The caption of the photo, which was uploaded on Instagram, read, “See!! I am flashing my pearlies. Unlucky you for missing the spectacular display! #DentistVisit in #CoronaTimes.”

In the picture, the actress looks beautiful in white top. She is also seen wearing a mask and a surgical cap. The photo shows the dentist dressed in a PPE kit.

She called her fans “unlucky” as they missed the spectacular display of her "pearly whites" that she was flaunting, due to the mask.

A few days ago, Divyanka took to Twitter to help a person who had informed on the micro-blogging site that her friend’s father was in critical condition and needed immediate medical attention. She had also said that no hospital is willing to admit the friend’s father. The person had tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in her tweet.

Quoting the woman’s tweet, Divyanka urged the authorities concerned, including the BMC, to help the needy. The actress tweeted, “Will we keep counting depressing numbers in news papers or will someone give him a bed please? This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).”

This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).#RightToHealthCare #GiveAChanceToSurvive https://t.co/ykKoMH719Z — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

Following Divyanka’s tweet, Ward RS BMC asked for the patient’s details. The actress thanked them for their quick response on behalf of the patient’s family.