1-MIN READ

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

credit - Divyanka Tripathi instagram

credit - Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Television stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their engagement anniversary. Divyanka posted a picture along with her husband Vivek on Instagram on Friday to mark the occasion.

Television stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their engagement anniversary. Divyanka posted a picture along with her husband Vivek on Instagram on Friday to mark the occasion.

"Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our#EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya," she captioned the image.

"Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge," she added.

Divyanka currently hosts Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime, a special series that presents a dramatised account of crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse, in an effort to act as an eye-opener.

She has also made a mark on the web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.


