Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Share Romantic Pics With Cute Captions on Karwa Chauth

Women all over the country celebrated the holy festival of Karwa Chauth with their better halves on Sunday. Popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi was also seen celebrating the festival, all dressed up in a beautiful traditional hue with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Vivek shared on his Instagram page a romantic photograph and wrote a caption dedicated to his wife. In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing a red silk saree whereas Vivek opted for a white traditional kurta-pyjama.

In the picture, Divyanka is looking at Vivek with a sieve. The caption of the photo read, “You, my love, top the chart when it comes to counting my blessings. Zindagi badi toh ho gayi hai tumhare saath, lambi tum karke manogi.”

Meanwhile, the same photo has also been shared by Divyanka Tripathi. She captioned the photo, “My Karvachauth gift? YOU @Vivek Dahiya! I need no diamonds, need you by my side! (With a heart emoji)”

Let us tell you that Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi first met on the sets of the popular Hindi television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein the latter played the lead role of Ishita opposite Karan Patel.

Spending some time together on the sets of the show, both realised their feelings for each other at a party. After dating for a long time, the couple got married on July 8, 2016. Both are pretty active on social media and are enjoying their married life, often sharing feelings for each other on their respective Instagram handles.

Among many big celebrities, from married TV actors to Bollywood actors, everyone prayed for their better halves’ long life and shared pictures of the celebration on their social media accounts.

