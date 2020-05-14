Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Share Throwback Moments from Europe Trip

The world is currently under lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most industries have come to a standstill, which includes the entertainment world as well. Now, celebrities, who are stuck at home, are entertaining fans with the help of social media.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi recently created a frenzy among fans when she shared stunning pictures from her UK vacation. She captioned the pictures, “When the world is #LivingOnThrowbacks...here’s mine. #Scenery I would love to go back to (sic)!” Divyanka can be seen posing in front of picturesque backdrops in Lyn Ogwen in Wales.

Check out the post below:

Husband, and actor Vivek Dahiya too posted a throwback video from his trip to Italy. He wrote in Hindi, “Ab toh travel ki tasveeren dekh kar mann behlaana leta hoon (These days, I just look at old travel pictures to feel good) (sic)."

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where Divyanka was the lead actress. The two tied the knot in 2016. Divyanka was last seen in web-show Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal.

