Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Spend Wedding Anniversary in Maldives, Have Breakfast in Bathrobes, See Pics

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is currently vacationing in the Maldives to celebrate her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress has been constantly updating her fans and followers through photos and reels. Divyanka documented her journey of jetting off to the Maldives in a video and gave glimpses of the picturesque locations they have been touring. The video ends with Divyanka giving a peck on Vivek’s cheek amid a beautiful beach background.

Sharing it, she wrote, “It’s only been exhilarating…ever since I left the city.”

The actress also shared a photo of their anniversary dinner where they can be seen twinning in black. She wrote, “I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back.

Happy Anniversary Viv!♥️”

Her latest Instagram post sees her enjoying a yummy lunch dressed in a white bathrobe.

Divyanka and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, met on the sets of their TV show, Yeh hai Mohabbatein. They started out as colleagues and eventually fell in love. They were engaged in a private ceremony on January 15, 2016. Divyanka Tripathi formally added her husband’s surname, Dahiya, to her name on July 8, 2016, after marrying her love, Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi has been widely appreciated for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Divyanka was last featured in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

