Divyanka Tripathi's Breezy Outfit is Perfect for the Festive Season, See Pics

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has charmed the audience with her iconic role as Dr. Ishita Iyer in popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, the actress is revealing a totally different side of herself in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 11. Her fearless attitude has been hailed by her co-contestants, host Rohit Shetty, and other known celebrities of the TV industry. Divyanka, who is enjoying her break from TV shows, is extremely active on social media as keeps sharing bewitching pictures of herself. On September 15, Divyanka shared a picture of herself along with a caption that motivates one to outperform themselves. Sharing a mirror click, in which she has donned a light blue traditional outfit, Divyanka wrote, “Be yourself, but your better self.”

‘Divek’ fans never miss a chance to shower love on the actress. “You taught me the true meaning of being myself,” wrote one of the users. Some were even impressed with the theme of the click. Of the many new names the actress has earned during her stint in KKK 11, ‘magarrani’ and ‘gorgeous lioness’ are the most popular ones. Her fandom is one of the best as the TV bahu enjoys more than 16 million followers on Instagram. Within two hours of uploading the picture, it crossed over one lakh likes.

In the reality show, Divyanka was the first contestant to enter the finale week as she defeated Rahul Vadiya to win ‘Ticket to finale.’ After the semi-finals held last weekend, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Soon, and Rahul have also joined the actress.

On September 14, Divyanka shared a snap from the sets of Dance Deewane as the KKK 11 finalists, excluding Varun Sood, appeared as guests on the show. The episode will air on the coming weekend.

In the caption, Divyanka wrote, “Khatron Ke Khiladi at Dance Deewane set. Missing our other Khiladis.”

Who are you rooting for in KKK 11?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here