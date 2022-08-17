Divyansha Kaushik Disappointed As Rama Rao On Duty Fails at Box Office

The poor performance of Rama Rao On Duty at the box office has come as a jolt to actress Divyansha Kaushik, who played the role of Ravi Teja’s wife in the film. Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, Rama Rao On Duty earned Rs 4.97 crore. The movie was made on a budget ranging from Rs 50-60 crore. The movie hit the theatres on July 29.

During an interview, the actress admitted that if the audience loved the film, her career would get a boost. However, she said that she is in touch with directors and may soon have something for her fans. Divyansha Kaushik made her Tollywood debut with Majili, which was directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie was a super success at the box office. The film’s overall collection was more than its actual budget. Divyansha was seen in the role of Anshu. The audience praised her role and acting skills.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao on Duty starred Ravi Teja, Venu Thottempudi, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Ee Rojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani among others. The movie was based on a real incident.

The film is a powerful thriller and action-packed. The two female protagonists in the Rama Rao on Duty, are Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. The project is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is jointly produced under the banners of SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Sathyan Sooryan is heading the cinematography department and editing is under Praveen KL.

On the work front, Ravi Teja was last seen in the movie Khiladi directed by Ramesh Varma. Teja, after this project, will work on Tiger Nageswara Rao directed by Vamsee.

Dhamaka, another film helmed by Sudhir Verma, is next in line for Ravi Teja.

