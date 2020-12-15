Divyenndu earned plaudits for his portrayal of gangster character Munna Tripathi in the hit crime series Mirzapur. In season 2, the character sees his end at the hands of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi), thus marking the end of his journey in the show.

In a recent interview, Divyenndu, who garnered both love and hate for Munna from viewers, opened up about the way the death sequence was shot by the director.

About shooting the scene, he said, "It was very painful to do that scene. Not in terms of character or emotions but it was so hot. Our eyes were not opening. I was praying to God that this scene gets over soon. By the time death scene was shot, I was like 'either people like this character or they don't. It's not like they did not like me till now and this particular scene will tower above everything I have done so far.' I expected it to be much more, to be very honest. It went by in a flash. You think that it is such an epic moment. This character is dying now. There was lot of drama that day, first there was sunlight then there was rainfall. It was natural drama. It was just ok to me. I did not think that this is the scene that I need."

He then opens up on one of his favourite scenes in Mirzapur, where Munna kills his friend Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee).

