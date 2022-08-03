Divyenndu Sharma Says He Taught Kartik Aaryan During Pyaar Ka Punchnama 'As He was From Engineering Background'

Divyenndu Sharma rose to prominence in the role of Munna Tripathi in the hit OTT series Mirzapur. However, he made his Bollywood debut with Madhuri Dixit’s comeback movie Aaja Nachle. Then he went to star in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama where he played a character called Liquid. Coincidentally, the film was also a stepping stone for his co-star Kartik Aaryan who gained popularity for his monologue rant in the flick. In a recent interaction, Divyenndu revealed that he taught a thing or two about acting to his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan.

While talking to Siddharth Kanan, Divyenndu confessed that throughout his career, he has learnt a lot from stalwarts like Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar. However, with Kartik Aaryan, since he had just ventured into acting after graduating as an engineer, Divyendu had imparted some tips. He said, “He was new, there was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him. He was from an engineering background. He was happy, and I used to feel good looking at his happiness.”

The Salt Lake actor was also in the news because his name was featured on the Wikipedia page of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. His eager fans wanted an official clarification. However, Divyendu addressed the rumour by stating that it was ‘fake news’. He said, “It’s fake news. I don’t understand how my name is there on their Wikipedia page. Maybe for a sequel. I don’t deny but not for this one. I never had a meeting for this film and we never talked about it. I am really hoping that they don’t add my name to the film’s credit. People will say that ‘it’s really bad that they cut your role in the film.”

On the professional front, Divyendu Sharma was last seen in an OTT release titled Salt City. The web series traced the journey of the Bajpai family, through the pressures that life in a big city puts on their relationships. The story revolved around 5 siblings & how their lives cross each other, exposing their past and unfolding their future. Their journeys make them realise their bitter realities, motivating them to confront it without fear and get closer to themselves.

