Diwali 2020: Akshay Kumar Unveils Poster of New Film Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar's Diwali gift to fans this year is the announcement of his forthcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay unveiled the poster of the film, in which he is seen in a long hairdo and a grey T-Shirt, a blue denim shirt and black cargo pants. The poster also has a photo of Lord Ram in the background.

The actor posted the first poster with an English caption that read, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing on November 15. Akshay also posted a version of the poster in Hindi.

The actor seems to be having a busy festive season. His first digital release Laxmii premiered earlier this week. He recently finished shooting one of his upcoming films, BellBottom, in Scotland.

The actor has now resumed shooting for the period drama, Prithviraj. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar stars opposite him in the role of Sanyogita. He will also start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in January 2021.