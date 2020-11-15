Diwali 2020: Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone's Pic will Light up Your Festivities

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and other Bollywood actors took to social media to share pictures from their Diwali celebration. The festival was celebrated across the nation with on Saturday, November 14.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she is seen dressed in salwar-suit, “Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great . Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali ⭐ (sic), the actress captioned the picture.

Along with Anushka, Virat also took to Instagram to share a video to wish his fans and followers on Diwali. “Happy Diwali #ShubhDiwali2020 #ReelsWaliDiwali,” Virat captioned his video.

Besides Anushka-Virat, Deepika took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with her husband, actor Ranveer. “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Happy Diwali #HappyDiwali @ranveersingh (sic), Deepika wrote alongside the picture. In the picture, the couple is seen dressed in traditional attires. While Deepika is wearing red outfit, Ranveer wore an orange kurta.

Also, Priyanka celebrated the festival with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their celebration and to wish the fans on Diwali. “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," the actress captioned the picture with Nick on Instagram.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also travelled to Punjab to be with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan on Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy ❤️❤️🎈🎈," the actress captioned the boomerang on Instagram. In the video, Kareena can be seen with Saif and son Taimur.