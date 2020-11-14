Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Wish Fans, Mohanlal Celebrates with Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are among B-Towners who have lit up social media with wishes on Diwali. "Wishing all a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year... stay safe," wrote Salman Khan, posting a picture of himself wearing a maroon kurta with floral designs.

Aamir Khan posted on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment."

Malayalam actor Mohanlal posted a picture with Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata from their Diwali celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is celebrating Diwali with her Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Dharamshala this year, wrote in an Instagram post, "Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali." She posted a boomerang video of a bonfire.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of a world record created in Ayodhya by lighting 584572 diyas, and wished his followers.

T 3720 -Happy divali .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020

The Bachchans usually host a grand Diwali party annually, which was cancelled this year due to the death of Rishi Kapoor.