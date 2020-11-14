Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Wish Fans, Mohanlal Celebrates with Sanjay Dutt
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan lit up the day for their fans as they sent wishes for a safe and happy Diwali.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 14, 2020, 17:41 IST
Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are among B-Towners who have lit up social media with wishes on Diwali. "Wishing all a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year... stay safe," wrote Salman Khan, posting a picture of himself wearing a maroon kurta with floral designs.
Aamir Khan posted on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment."
Malayalam actor Mohanlal posted a picture with Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata from their Diwali celebrations.
Diwali @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/7YDHdZkJXW— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 14, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is celebrating Diwali with her Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Dharamshala this year, wrote in an Instagram post, "Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali." She posted a boomerang video of a bonfire.
Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of a world record created in Ayodhya by lighting 584572 diyas, and wished his followers.
T 3720 -Happy divali .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020
The Bachchans usually host a grand Diwali party annually, which was cancelled this year due to the death of Rishi Kapoor.