Diwali 2020: This Festive Season Take Fashion Inspiration from Bollywood Stars for a Stylish Look

While the pandemic may not allow the social gatherings to go ahead as usual, it should not come in the way of festive spree. This Diwali season, take fashion inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars for a stylish festive look. From embroidered face masks to recycling your old wardrobe with a dash of festive elements, these looks of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor can easily be recreated.

Kareena Kapoor

The 40-year-old actress who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan has proven time and again how fashion is what you make of it. In one of her latest appearances, Kareena added a festive twist to her classic white chikan kurta and salwar. The actress wore a bright red dupatta with her suit and accessorised her look with gold and pearl earrings and a classic gold wristwatch. Golden Kolhapuri flats and a little black bindi completed her look.

Malaika Arora

The reality show judge and fitness icon has given us some glamorous festive looks for this season that can be easily recreated. In one of her recent appearances on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, the model picked from Manish Malhotra’s signature sheath sequin cocktail saris. The piece came from the designer’s latest couture collection named ‘Ruhaaniyat’, where he introduced some stunning ombré shades of the celebrity-favourite design.

Sonam Kapoor

This look by fashion icon of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor will push you to consider wearing palazzos. Palazzos are roomy, comfortable and add a graceful flare to any outfit. Neutral hues to mix-and-match, or statement colours for a spot of drama, you can pair them up with your favourite kurtas and be the center of attention at a puja, or a party.

Kajal Aggarwal

The Tollywood actress who recently tied the knot has paved the way for fashion evolution in the times of corona. Match your face mask with your sari and you are all set to rock the party.

Katrina Kaif

Go all floral like actress and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif. You can opt for a statement lehenga like the one Katrina is wearing here. Pair it up with large chunky jewellery and you are all set to be the talk of the town.

Wishing you all a happy and joyous Diwali!