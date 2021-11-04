Diwali 2021: Jehangir Ali Khan to Vamika Kohli, First Celebration For These Star-kids

Diwali is here and we can expect to see our favourite Bollywood stars celebrating the festival of lights with much enthusiasm. For some of the stars, this Diwali will mark the first with their new born babies.

Let us take a look at some of the Bollywood actors and their children who will be celebrating their first Diwali this year:

Jehangir Ali Khan, the youngest son of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, will be celebrating his first Diwali with the family. The Bollywood couple are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. The toddler son of Kareena and Saif, a star among the paparazzi, is often pictured with his family during festivals. The couple has decided to maintain the privacy of Jehangir and have not shared any pictures of the nine-month-old son on social media.

Another baby who will be celebrating her first Diwali this year is the daughter of actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Born on January 11 this year, Vamika’s privacy has also been protected by her parents who have only shared shots of her back on social media. Recently, the ten-month-old baby celebrated Halloween dressed as an angel. Vamika is the first child of Virat and Anushka who tied the knot in 2017.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will also be celebrating their first Diwali with their newborn son whom they welcomed last month. The couple welcomed their second child on October 3. Neha and Angad are already parents to their two-year-old Mehr.

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi who welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May this year will be celebrating their maiden Diwali with the child. The United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador had tied the knot with Rekhi earlier this year.

For television actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, this year’s Diwali will be the first with their newborn daughter Anaya. The couple welcomed their daughter on September 10. Shaheer married his partner Ruchikaa last year on November 27.

Wishing the B-town families a happy Diwali.

